Lorraine (Edmunds) Llewellyn, 91, of Murrysville, and a Scranton native and loving mother of six, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Redstone Highlands Senior Care in Murrysville, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Llewellyn Jr., Feb. 18, 1973. Born in Scranton April 7, 1929, and daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Speicher) Edmunds, Lorraine was a graduate of the former Scranton Central High School. She went on to raise her family for 50 years, living in Plum Borough, before moving to the Redstone Highlands community in Murrysville. Lorraine greatly enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren and liked nothing more than "fussing" over them. Before her failing health and diminished eyesight, she enjoyed cooking holiday and Sunday dinners - and always made the best gravy! Lorraine was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan, even though she couldn't follow the puck. She enjoyed her time at Redstone, especially so many kind residents and staff, and always looked forward to her Monday aerobics and a Wednesday night bingo. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Edward Llewellyn III, of Murrysville, Barbara Gray, of New York, Cheryl Llewellyn, of Pittsburgh, Mary Ann Saikaly and husband, Robert, of Plum, Sally Ann Moore and husband, Todd, of Mt. Lebanon, and JoAnn Novak and husband, Al, of Trafford; her sister, Judy Lomeo, of South Abington Township; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A son, Richard Charles Llewellyn; and siblings, James Edmunds and Marion Rempe, also preceded her in death. Her family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff of Redstone Highlands for the amazing care taken of Lorraine throughout her three year stay. Private funeral services will be from the THOMAS P. KEARNEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow at Milwaukee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, c/o 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.