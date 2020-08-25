1/1
Lorraine M. Gaibrish
1936 - 2020-08-23
Lorraine Margaret Gaibrish, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Queens, N.Y., daughter of the late Paul Anthony and Florence Marie Engel Gaibrish. Lorraine graduated from New Kensington High School. She is survived by her siblings, Glenn Gaibrish, of Lower Burrell, and Gloria (Charles) Scalzott, of Brigantine, N.J.; niece and nephew, Dr. Jennifer (Robert) Poptic and Charles (Jenna) Scalzott; and great-nieces and -nephews, Robert, Angelina, Michael, Charlie, and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Gaibrish. In her early years, Lorraine worked as a laboratory technician for local area hospitals. Lorraine was a volunteer at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley for many years, as well as Lower Burrell Meals on Wheels. She always had a kind heart for all animals. All services will be private. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
