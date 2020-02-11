|
Lorraine M. (Burgman) Gaye passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in her home in Plum at the age of 57. Lorraine is survived by her children, Robert Jr., Sarah (Matt) Culp and Timothy Gaye; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Brianna, Garrett, Robert III, Amaya, Isabella, Helana, Giuliana, Madison and the late Kendra; her parents, Regis and Barbara (Winkler) Burgman; her siblings, Jeffrey, Linda, Daniel (Sally), Carleen (Gene), Gregory (Gary), Barbara (Jerry) and Andrew (Cristie); 15 nieces and nephews; and 15 great-nieces and nephews. Lorraine is also survived by parents-in-law, Chester and Carol Gaye, and the entire Gaye Family, whom she loved dearly along with the man she loved till the very end, Robert C. Gaye Sr. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, Trafford. Burial will be private. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.