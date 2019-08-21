|
Lorraine M. Martinelli, 92, of West Newton, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Blythedale, a daughter of the late Peter and Clara (Tomasi) Rigotti. Lorraine had a great love for music. Surviving are two daughters, Nancy J. (George) Megela and Lonna M. (Thomas) Paterline; three grandchildren, Emily Megela (Shaun), Adam Paterline and Abby (Jeff) Sipes; four great-grandchildren, Lorenzo Coltura, Dante Megela and Amelia and T.J. Sipes; a sister, Annabelle Livi; a sister-in-law, Connie Martinelli; and nieces and nephews, Anita Miller, Darla Mroski, Johnny Heath and David Martinelli. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Giovanni "John" Martinelli; and a sister, Margaret Bovo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Adoption League, 150 Spring St., Yukon, PA 15698. The family wishes a special thanks to the staff at TLC, Stephanie, Flo, Kim, Traci and Jessica; Excela Health Home Care, Stephanie L.; Dr. Laura Lavery; the staff of 2D Excela Health Westmoreland; and special friend, Betty Bretzel. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019