Lorraine M. Orloski, 90, of Grapeville, died peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Lewis W. and Marion Barclay Rowntree, who raised her in Toronto, Canada. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Donald E. Orloski, of Greensburg; two sons, Paul L. Orloski, of Pittsburgh, and Donald P. Orloski, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Marion (Timothy) Cianciotti, of Grapeville; and a granddaughter, Angela Cianciotti and partner, Charles Arnold, of Greensburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests performing an act of kindness for a loved one. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.