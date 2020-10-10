1/1
Lorraine M. Orloski
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine M. Orloski, 90, of Grapeville, died peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Lewis W. and Marion Barclay Rowntree, who raised her in Toronto, Canada. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Donald E. Orloski, of Greensburg; two sons, Paul L. Orloski, of Pittsburgh, and Donald P. Orloski, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Marion (Timothy) Cianciotti, of Grapeville; and a granddaughter, Angela Cianciotti and partner, Charles Arnold, of Greensburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests performing an act of kindness for a loved one. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved