Lorraine "Lori" (Jakubik) Petrosky, 67, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 16, 1952, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Frank and Annette Suchenski Jakubik. Lori was the former founder and co-owner of New Image Hair Clinic, Irwin. She enjoyed traveling to Europe with her family and shopping and decorating her home and business. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Jakubik Jr.; and five in-laws, William, John, Bernard and Edward Petrosky and Mildred Gefroh. She is survived by her husband, friend and business partner of 43 years, Frank Petrosky; her beloved daughter, Nicole Petrosky, of Washington, D.C.; in-laws, Joseph Petrosky (Margaret), of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Mary Ann Petrosky, of McKeesport, Alberta LeBihan, of Washington, D.C., and Raymond Petrosky, of Glassport; and several nieces and nephews. At the family's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Lori's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Lori may be made to your favorite animal shelter. To share your memories and photos or to offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.