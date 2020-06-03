Lorraine Petrosky
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine "Lori" (Jakubik) Petrosky, 67, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born July 16, 1952, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Frank and Annette Suchenski Jakubik. Lori was the former founder and co-owner of New Image Hair Clinic, Irwin. She enjoyed traveling to Europe with her family and shopping and decorating her home and business. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Jakubik Jr.; and five in-laws, William, John, Bernard and Edward Petrosky and Mildred Gefroh. She is survived by her husband, friend and business partner of 43 years, Frank Petrosky; her beloved daughter, Nicole Petrosky, of Washington, D.C.; in-laws, Joseph Petrosky (Margaret), of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Mary Ann Petrosky, of McKeesport, Alberta LeBihan, of Washington, D.C., and Raymond Petrosky, of Glassport; and several nieces and nephews. At the family's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Lori's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Lori may be made to your favorite animal shelter. To share your memories and photos or to offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved