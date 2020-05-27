Lorraine Sullivan
1934 - 2020-05-19
Lorraine Irma Cecelia Braun Sullivan (Bridges), 85, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by parents Laurence E. and Josephine (Schon) Braun, two brothers, two sisters and son David. Lorraine is survived by daughter Patricia S. Carbaugh (Bob), of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Dennis E. Sullivan (Debra), of Altoona, Michael L. Sullivan, of Selbyville, Del., Timothy J. Sullivan (Angela), of Greensburg, Thomas J. Sullivan, of Greensburg, and James E. Sullivan, of Greensburg; sister, Joanne Howe, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Joshua Diehl (Lindsey), Zachary and Kristen Amicarelle and Kelsey and Dylan Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Layla, Olivia, Virginia, Josey and Shane. Lorraine was loved by nieces and nephews and many extended family whom she thought of as one of her own. She was employed as a cosmetologist with a locally owned business and then with J.C. Penney and also was a cosmetology instructor. Her passion was musical theater, and she traveled to New York, Canada and Pittsburgh to see productions of her favorite Broadway shows. Lorraine was musically gifted and performed in many local community theater performances, such as "Sound of Music," "Mame," "The King and I" and "Annie." She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. We will go to the top of a mountain and listen for your sweet voice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.
