Lorraine Theresa Pustay, 61, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, March 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Feb. 3, 1958, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Steve A. and Dolores L. (Sikora) Pustay. Lorraine was employed by Carclo Corp. in Latrobe, celebrating more than 40 years of employment at that Latrobe site. Lorraine enjoyed traveling, and loved snow skiing and cycling. She was an avid gardener and could often be seen mowing the grass or working in her yard. She was a fierce fan of Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lorraine is survived by her sister, Collette Pustay, of Cranberry Township; and her brother, Steven Pustay and his wife, Dawn, of McMurray. She is also survived by nephews, Andrew (Amanda) Pustay, of Waxhaw, N.C., Nicholas (Irem) Pustay, of Swissvale, and Daniel Pustay and his fiancee, Jessalyn, of Alexandria, Va. Lorraine was a doting great-aunt to Gabe, Elliot and Daphne. She also leaves behind many loving extended family members and friends who were very supportive during her illness. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at UPMC Magee Cancer Center in McCandless and Excela Hospice for their excellent care during the course of Lorraine's illness.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Latrobe.

