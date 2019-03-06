Lou (Mary D.) Ross, 66, of Scottdale, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Unity Township, surrounded by her loving family. Lou was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Helen Marie (Hendricks) Deluka and the late Chris D. Deluka, who passed away in 2008. Lou married John A. Ross Jr. April 22, 1972. Lou was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She was owner and proprietor of Mt. Pleasant Sub n Pub since 2004, a family business that began in 1984, and previously worked at the former Winkys in Connellsville. A graduate of Latrobe High School, Class of 1970, she was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist, Scottdale. Lou was noted for her cooking, her cheesecake and was an ardent volunteer, raising funds for the , and the MS Foundation. Lou will be sadly missed by her loving family; her husband of 46 years, John A. Ross; her three children, Michael Ross and wife, Ma Fe, of Catonsville, Md., Jennifer Banks and husband, Doug, of Scottdale, and Elizabeth Jackson and husband, Dave, of Bethel Park; her four grandchildren, Riley Banks, Mikayla Ross, Madison Jackson and Reese Jackson; her sister, Kristen Neville and husband, Thomas, of Galloway, N.J.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Paul Deluka, in 1960; her father-in-law, John A. Ross Sr., in 1999, and her mother-in-law, Norma G. Ross, in 2015.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the hour of parting prayers in the funeral home chapel. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with Father Andrew Kawicki as celebrant. The Ministry of Consolation will recite prayers at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials may be made to at 724-834-5116. Love Lasts Forever! Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary