Louanna Slagle, 84, Greensburg, joined her husband, who died in October, in eternal rest, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was born June 20, 1935, to the late James and Maude (Wisor) Querry. She was preceded in death by husband, Dean; and brother, James Querry. Louanna was raised by her grandfather, Robert Wisor; aunt, Ada Keiper; and cousin, Waive Gahagen, who all precede her. She is survived by children, Deanna Ferry (Craig); Eric Slagle (Susan Pearlstein); granddaughters, Corinna and Lien Ferry; siblings, Reita Pearce; Jeannine McWilliams; Walllace Querry; and her two beloved cats. Louanna valued friendships and kept in contact with her school chums, neighbors, pen pals and Facebook friends. She was an adult literacy tutor and loved Irish music, reading and her cats. Louanna and Dean were proud house parents at Milton Hershey School after Dean's retirement.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC., 1521 Frankstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or an animal . Arrangements are in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 28, 2019