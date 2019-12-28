Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1521 Frankstown Rd
Johnstown, PA 15902
(814) 535-4018
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1521 Frankstown Rd
Johnstown, PA 15902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louanna Slagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louanna Slagle


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louanna Slagle Obituary
Louanna Slagle, 84, Greensburg, joined her husband, who died in October, in eternal rest, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was born June 20, 1935, to the late James and Maude (Wisor) Querry. She was preceded in death by husband, Dean; and brother, James Querry. Louanna was raised by her grandfather, Robert Wisor; aunt, Ada Keiper; and cousin, Waive Gahagen, who all precede her. She is survived by children, Deanna Ferry (Craig); Eric Slagle (Susan Pearlstein); granddaughters, Corinna and Lien Ferry; siblings, Reita Pearce; Jeannine McWilliams; Walllace Querry; and her two beloved cats. Louanna valued friendships and kept in contact with her school chums, neighbors, pen pals and Facebook friends. She was an adult literacy tutor and loved Irish music, reading and her cats. Louanna and Dean were proud house parents at Milton Hershey School after Dean's retirement.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC., 1521 Frankstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or an animal . Arrangements are in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -