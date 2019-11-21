|
|
Louella M. "Diddy" Hornfeck, 84, of Wyano, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Born in Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 7, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Corwin) Clark. A homemaker, Louella was a member of Wyano United Methodist Church. She especially loved being with her family. She also liked to travel and decorate. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Jobe, of North Carolina, Cheryl (Paul) Guiser, of McKeesport, and Cindy Whittaker and Brenda Stratton, both of West Newton; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hornfeck; and her son, James Hornfeck Jr.
The family will have a private memorial service at Wyano United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934).
www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019