Louella Mae Phillis, 85, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born March 23, 1934, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late William and Mabel Fletcher Mundorff. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence C. Phillis; a sister, Betty Adams; and two brothers, Donnie Mundorff and Louis Mundorff. She is survived by a daughter, Veronica (Jason) Long, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Christian Shaffer, Courtney Shaffer, Cayden Essway and Cayne Essway; three brothers, George Mundorff, of Bolivar, Joseph Mundorff, of Jefferson Hills, and William Mundorff, of Etna; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Youngwood. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
