Louemma R. Porter, 80, of Penn, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born July 9, 1938, in Toby Township, a daughter of the late Ira Sr. and Twila Cordella (Summerville) Morris. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Lickety-Split, Eat'n Park and Subway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Porter; five brothers, John, Ira Jr., Charles, Carl and Ronald Morris; and her daughter-in-law, Rhiannon. Louemma is survived by their children, Jerry Porter II, Kevin Porter and wife, Jae, Brett Porter and wife, Caroline, Lisa Spoonhoward and husband, Brian, and Julie Hoffman and husband, Robert; 10 grandchildren; her brother, Paul Morris; four sisters, Mary Carly, Catherine Watt, Susan Wolbert and Inga Morris; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Chaplain Drew DeCrease officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019