Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Louemma Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louemma R. Porter


1938 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louemma R. Porter Obituary
Louemma R. Porter, 80, of Penn, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born July 9, 1938, in Toby Township, a daughter of the late Ira Sr. and Twila Cordella (Summerville) Morris. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Lickety-Split, Eat'n Park and Subway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Porter; five brothers, John, Ira Jr., Charles, Carl and Ronald Morris; and her daughter-in-law, Rhiannon. Louemma is survived by their children, Jerry Porter II, Kevin Porter and wife, Jae, Brett Porter and wife, Caroline, Lisa Spoonhoward and husband, Brian, and Julie Hoffman and husband, Robert; 10 grandchildren; her brother, Paul Morris; four sisters, Mary Carly, Catherine Watt, Susan Wolbert and Inga Morris; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Chaplain Drew DeCrease officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now