Louis Anthony Beatrice, 95, of Peanut, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. He was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Atlantic. Louis served with honor and distinction in the Army during World War II as a Private First Class of the 94th Infantry Division. During his term of service, Louis was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in conflict as well as the prestigious Bronze Star for acts of heroism and valor. Louis was employed by PennDOT with longevity that led to his successful retirement. Louis was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church of New Derry and the Greek Club of Snydertown. Louis was a son of the late John and Eugenia (Rigotti) Beatrice. Louis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion L. (Keys) Beatrice; three brothers, Premo, John and James Beatrice; and seven sisters, Esther Moff, Alma Angus, Lena Razza, Rose Waggel, Jenny Dofollo, Jean Beatrice and Mary McClarren. Louis is survived by his children, Deborah Cost (Vaughn), of Ligonier, Louis Beatrice (Kim), of Latrobe, Diane Flowers (Art), of Derry, and Bruce Beatrice (Patty), of Latrobe; grandchildren, Tammy Blystone (Bobby), Milissa McClain (Jack), Lindsay Barchesky (Don), Ryan Beatrice and Megan Miller (Cory); great-grandchildren, Colton, Landon, Madison, Aaliyah and Jackson; sisters-in-law, Mary Beatrice and Evelyn Gera; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family of Louis would like to express their highest gratitude to Dr. Gavin, the staff of Loyalhanna Care Center, with emphasis on the care and compassion of Bobbi Saylor and Shannon, as well as Heritage Hospice nurses Michelle and Emma. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
