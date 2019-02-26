Louis A. Simon, 94, of North Irwin, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Transition Care Center, North Huntingdon. He was born April 11, 1924, in Daisytown, Pa., to the late Louis and Esther (Kovacs) Simon. He is survived by four children, sons Gary (Tammy) Simon, of Cranberry Township, Louis (Karen) Simon, of Seffner, Fla., Mark Simon, of Irwin, and a daughter, Kellie Simon, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Richard, Megan, Matthew, Lindsay, Jared, Louis and Mark Simon; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Dolores A. "Dolly" (Weber) Simon; his eldest son, Wayne; and siblings Margaret (Popovich), Albert and Ellen (Dadigan). Lou served in the Air Force in France during World War II. Upon returning from military service, he was employed at US Steel Edgar Thomson Works, Braddock, and later at US Steel Research, Monroeville. He was a member of the North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department and the North Irwin Borough Zoning Commission. Lou enjoyed fishing, especially with his sons and grandchildren. He loved taking daily walks, going to the gym and meeting his friends for coffee at Giant Eagle. Music was a big part of Lou's life. He was an excellent trombonist during his youth and enjoyed playing the harmonica for the patients and staff at Transitions. Lou loved listening to polkas. The Simon family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Monarch Hospice, Transition Care Center, and especially Lou's personal caregivers, Darlene, Janet and Joyce, for their exceptional loving care they gave to Lou the past years.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Gary Simpson presiding. Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 26 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary