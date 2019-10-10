|
|
Louis A. Valenti, 84, formerly of Biddle, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Blairsville. Born Dec. 7, 1934, in Westmoreland City, he was the son of the late Peter and Desolina (Galozi) Valenti. Prior to his retirement, Louis was employed as a mechanic for Lincoln Service Center of Hempfield Township. Louis was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army, a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Irwin, a retired lifetime member of the Westmoreland City Fire Department and the St. Joe's Polish Club of Westmoreland City. In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Hensell) Valenti; and two sisters, Mary Cinti and Della Cipicchio. Surviving are his children, Deborah Valenti Mansfield and her husband, James, of Blairsville, Eric Valenti, of Westmoreland City, and Terrasa Valenti, of Biddle; six grandchildren, Jessica, Thomas, Ashley, Desolina, Jared and Michelle; four great-grandchildren, Draven, Gavin, Cecelia and Aurora; two brothers, Bruno Valenti, of North Huntingdon, and John Valenti, of Clairidge; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019