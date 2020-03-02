Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Louis B. Chishko Jr.


1929 - 2020
Louis B. Chishko Jr. Obituary
Louis B. Chishko Jr., 90, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 15, 1929, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Louis B. Sr. and Evelyn Seigfried Chishko. Lou was retired from the Navy after 20 years and serving during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. He also was employed by the former ASG Glass Co. in Jeannette. Lou was member of the American Legion Post 344 in Jeannette and an avid bingo and lottery player. In addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by his first wife, Bertha Funk Chishko, in 1998; his second wife, Catherine Lyons Chishko, in 2010; a brother, David Chishko; and sisters, Elnora Richert and Marilyn Edmondson. He is survived by his son, Kim Chishko and wife Susan, of Imperial, Mo.; a sister, Linda Reddy, of Jeannette; brothers, Donald, of New Jersey, Richard, of Mississippi, and Samuel Chishko, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Livermore officiating. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township.
- ADVERTISEMENT -