John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Louis Busato
Louis Busato
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Louis Busato Obituary
Louis Busato, 94, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Dawson, N.M., a son of the late Joseph and Mary Stefenon Busato. Prior to his retirement, Louis was employed by the former Jeannette Glass Co. He was a decorated veteran, having served in the Army during World War II, and participated in many battles, including the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. Louis was member of the Sacred Heart Church and the American Legion Post 344, both of Jeannette. In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his first wife, Delores Mae Stouffer Busato; brothers, John, Andrew and Joseph Busato; a sister, Madeline Primozic; and his daughter-in-law, Xiuqin Busato. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Neal) Phillips Busato; his children, Louis Busato and Stella Young, both of Jeannette; his stepchildren, Timothy Phillips, of Greensburg, Sandra DeMatteo and husband, John, of Jeannette, Lori Landry and husband, Rip, of Youngwood, and Joseph Phillips Jr., of Luxor; grandchildren, Renee Glinka and husband, Dave, Christine Busato Watson, Donald Young, Lindsey Busato Lauffer, Erin and Tyler DeMatteo, Briana Naugle and husband, Austin, and Kristin and Matthew Beam; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Yurtin, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Mary Godich, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Father Alvin Aberion presiding. Interment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in the St. Barbara Cemetery, Penn Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
