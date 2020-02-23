Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map

Louis J. Bodenlos


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Bodenlos Obituary
Louis Joseph Bodenlos, 91, of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born March 13, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Alois and Eva Bodenlos. He served in the Navy and graduated on June 7, 1952 with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology. He made his career as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corp. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Jean K. (Dvorznak) Bodenlos; three children, Robert (Janet) Bodenlos, Christine (John) Cassandro and Lisa (Kevin) Van Scyoc; grandchildren, Emily (Brian), Alyssa (Joe), Tony, Tori (Peter), Brandon, Audrey, Alec and Daniel; and sisters, Gertrude, Annarose and Margaret. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -