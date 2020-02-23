|
Louis Joseph Bodenlos, 91, of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born March 13, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Alois and Eva Bodenlos. He served in the Navy and graduated on June 7, 1952 with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology. He made his career as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corp. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Jean K. (Dvorznak) Bodenlos; three children, Robert (Janet) Bodenlos, Christine (John) Cassandro and Lisa (Kevin) Van Scyoc; grandchildren, Emily (Brian), Alyssa (Joe), Tony, Tori (Peter), Brandon, Audrey, Alec and Daniel; and sisters, Gertrude, Annarose and Margaret. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.