Louis J. Pacchioni, 98, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, after living a long, fulfilling life. A son of the late Angelo Pacchioni and Maria (Ivaldi) Ferraris Pacchioni, he was born March 28, 1922, in Segers, Pa., Westmoreland County. Louis was a 1940 graduate of Leechburg High School. He served as a parachute rigger first class in the Navy during World War II. He had been employed for 43 years as a machinist by the Hyde Park Foundry, retiring in 1985. Louis also worked as a coal miner, coal hauler and home remodeler. Louis had a passion for helping people and was very active in his community believing that it is the responsibility of each one of us to give back to the town in which we live. In 2006, he was inducted into the Leechburg Hall of Fame for his community service. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, the Hyde Park Fire Department, the American Legion, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Marconi Club, in Leechburg, and the Holy Name Society for St. Francis Parish, as well as spending 32 years as a board member of the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority. For 75 years, he was proud to be involved with the Boy Scouts of America Council in Hyde Park, during which he received the Silver Beaver Award. Louis loved his family and friends and always brought an energetic attitude and never-ending work ethic to his daily life. When working alongside Lou, you admired his attention to detail and could only hope to meet his expectations. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, never failing to pass on his belief that dedication, hard work and giving back will pay off. One of his favorite hobbies included working as a beekeeper with his brother, Aldo, in their apiaries; "The hum of bees is the voice of the garden." (by Elizabeth Lawrence). Survivors include his children, Maria A. Vokish (Kevin), of Hyde Park, Joseph P. Pacchioni (Donna), of Cleveland, Ohio, Susan L. Carnahan (Donald), of Sarver, and Louis P. Pacchioni, of State College; three grandchildren, Amy Kraus (Matthew), Samantha Abraham (Whitney) and Sean Carnahan; Maria?s two stepdaughters, Amy Snyder (Kenny) and Jenny Shaeffer; four great-grandchildren; and Maria?s two stepgrandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl M. (Dezzutti) Pacchioni, in July, 2010; his brothers, Aldo Pacchioni, Francesco Ferraris, Luigi Ferraris and Armando Pacchioni; and his sisters, Edith Zanetti, Caroline Tira, Lena Pugno and Ann Roppolo Dezzutti. Due to circumstances of Covid-19, a private viewing will be held followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Boy Scout Troop 551 of Hyde Park; the Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Dept., 291 Railroad St., Hyde Park, PA 15641; or to any educational fund of the donor's choice. Condolences to the Pacchioni family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.