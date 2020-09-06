Louis "Lou Lou" Lauricia, 84, of North Port, Fla., died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Melbourne, Fla. He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Ellsworth, Pa., and formerly lived in Grapeville. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps and had worked in sales. He enjoyed fishing, slot machines, Orlando Magic basketball and the grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan Lauricia. He is survived by his children, Lisa Didier, Terry Lauricia and Daniel Lauricia; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Alphonso "Cookie" and James; and sisters, Donna, Rosie, Virginia "Gina" and Cecilia. No services are to be held. Arrangements were by AMMEN FUNERAL HOME, Palm Bay, FL 32907.



