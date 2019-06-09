Louis M. "Lou" Fiorina, 71, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, after battling Legionnaires' disease for the past two months. He was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Albert Joseph and Theresa (Vesco) Fiorina. He graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 1965 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Lou taught English and reading at Penn Trafford High School for 32 years. He most recently was tutoring Italian, and enjoyed traveling, photography, reading about Native Americans and watching the Tour de France. The twinkle in his eyes and his friendly nature endeared him to everyone he met. He had a carefree spirit and a giving heart. He loved his boys and his family above all else, and he loved helping others. His presence will be missed every day. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janice Hundstad Fiorina, beloved father of Gavin (Jenna), of California, Julian, of Colorado, and Travis and his fiance, Molly, of Baltimore; a sister, Lucille, of Ligonier; two brothers, Victor, of Pittsburgh, and Albert (Eileen), of Ligonier; and a number of nephews and nieces; brother-in-law, Rick (Nancy) Hundstad, of Virginia and a sister-in-law, Karen (Bob) Karpawich, of Massachusetts.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Lou's life will be celebrated at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Pine Ridge Reservation, www.friendsofpineridgereservation.org. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary