Louis M. Rebick


Louis M. Rebick Obituary
Louis M. Rebick, 72, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born April 28, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late Nicholas and Pearl (Massina) Rebick. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by MIF Friday and was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ida M. (Salvio) Rebick; and his brother, Nicholas Rebick. He is survived by his son, Raymond Merich Jr. and companion, Kendra Milligan, of Greensburg; five daughters, Edna Crosby, of Greensburg, Pamela Cassidy and husband, Kevin, of Uniontown, Michealine Merich, of Greensburg, Cynthia Ridilla, of Greensburg, and Natasha Bedont, of Raleigh, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, Lucas, Sophia, Miranda, Taylor, Zak, Christina, Edward, Bobby, Jacob, Cassie, Nick and Leanne Bray and husband, Dan; several great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Diane Rebick; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 12 to May 13, 2019
