Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Matijevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Matijevich


1947 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis Matijevich Obituary
Louis Matijevich, 71, of Rillton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born July 23, 1947, in Greensburg, son of the late Petar and Anna (Perich) Matijevich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Sam and Eli Matovich. Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver for many years. He was a member of Holy Ascension Serbian Church, in Youngwood. Louis is survived by his brother, George Matovich, of Rillton; a cousin, Mildred Talenchar, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no public visitation per Louis's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now