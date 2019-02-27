|
|
Louis Matijevich, 71, of Rillton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born July 23, 1947, in Greensburg, son of the late Petar and Anna (Perich) Matijevich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Sam and Eli Matovich. Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver for many years. He was a member of Holy Ascension Serbian Church, in Youngwood. Louis is survived by his brother, George Matovich, of Rillton; a cousin, Mildred Talenchar, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no public visitation per Louis's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2019