Louis P. Lang, 66, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born April 5, 1954, in Jeannette, a son of the late Roy E. Sr., and Evelyn Morgan Lang. Prior to his retirement, Louis was an auto mechanic. He liked working on trucks and cars, enjoyed country music, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and his former canine companion, Sarge. In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by an infant son, Kenneth R. Lang; and sisters, Vivian A. Frick and Linda D. Goulding. He is survived by his siblings, Roy Lang Jr. and wife Yolanda, of Pittsburgh, Mathew Lang, of Lower Burrell, Dianna Lang, of Jeannette, and Brenda Brahosky and husband Joe, of Greensburg; a special friend, Pauline Smith, of Youngwood; brothers-in-law Roscoe Frick, of Harrisburg, and William Goulding, of Ligonier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Louis family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Westmoreland Hospital and the Redstone Highlands nurses and staff for their kind and compassionate care. There will be no public visitation. Louis funeral services and interment in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, are private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland, Humane Society Road Route,119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
