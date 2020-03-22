Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Louis P. Wast


1947 - 2020
Louis P. Wast Obituary
Louis Peter Wast, 72, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 17, 2020, in Redstone Highlands Greensburg. He was born Sept. 10, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late Peter and Freda (Scichilone) Wast. Louis was a member of Maplewood Presbyterian Church, in Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he worked as a manager for Westmoreland Distributing, Molson Brewing Co. and Koch Brewing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Wast. Surviving are his sons, Peter Wast (Fran) and Nicholas Wast (Traci), all of Greensburg; grandchildren, Nicko and Emmy Wast and Nicholas (Kami) and Brayden Wast; his siblings, Peter Wast (Michelle), Carmella McCormick, Rita Fattect (John) and Vivian Hayes (William). Services were held privately in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. Interment was held in St. Clair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Redstone Highlands, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
