Louis Thomas Gromley, 58, who passed away Monday, May 11 2020, during the coronavirus stay-at-home order, will be honored with a memorial cookout to celebrate his life. Friends and family are welcome to attend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 112 Borland Drive in New Kensington. Food and drinks will be served in accordance with CDC guidelines using extra sanitization and safety precautions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store