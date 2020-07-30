1/
Louisa Christeleit
Louisa Christeleit passed away after a short illness at her home in Greensburg on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth, Richard and Karl, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 1228 Brinkerton Road, Greensburg, at a later date when it is safer to gather in a large group. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Ministries ABCUSA (Memo: White Cross-Global Education), c/o First Baptist Church. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
