Louise E. Ervin, 94, of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Versailles, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Paul and Esther Eves. She was a waitress at Benedict's Hotel in Pitcairn and Drew Menas Restaurant in North Versailles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, June, Jean and Doris; and her brother, Sonny. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Kathy) Ervin, Scott Ervin and Dennis (Shirley) Ervin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-832-8083. The family thanks the staff at Transitions Healthcare in North Huntingdon for their loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America at www.adaa.org
