Louise E. Ervin
1926 - 2020-08-08
Louise E. Ervin, 94, of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Versailles, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Paul and Esther Eves. She was a waitress at Benedict's Hotel in Pitcairn and Drew Menas Restaurant in North Versailles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, June, Jean and Doris; and her brother, Sonny. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Kathy) Ervin, Scott Ervin and Dennis (Shirley) Ervin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-832-8083. The family thanks the staff at Transitions Healthcare in North Huntingdon for their loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America at www.adaa.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
