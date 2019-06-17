|
|
Louise G. Amoroso, 91, of Rostraver Township, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born July 28, 1927, in Donora, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (Clement) Amoroso. A homemaker, Louise was a member of the Church of St. Anne. She is survived by her son, Thomas E. (Sharon) Amoroso, of Rostraver; grandchildren, James Amoroso and Erica Amoroso, both of Rostraver; and sister-in-law, Catherine Amoroso, of Carroll Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Amoroso; and her brother, George Amoroso.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for a funeral Mass at the Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Rostraver Township, with the Rev. Vincent J. Gigliotti presiding. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934.
www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 17, 2019