Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Amoroso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise G. Amoroso


1927 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise G. Amoroso Obituary
Louise G. Amoroso, 91, of Rostraver Township, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born July 28, 1927, in Donora, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (Clement) Amoroso. A homemaker, Louise was a member of the Church of St. Anne. She is survived by her son, Thomas E. (Sharon) Amoroso, of Rostraver; grandchildren, James Amoroso and Erica Amoroso, both of Rostraver; and sister-in-law, Catherine Amoroso, of Carroll Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Amoroso; and her brother, George Amoroso.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday for a funeral Mass at the Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Rostraver Township, with the Rev. Vincent J. Gigliotti presiding. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934.
www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now