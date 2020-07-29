1/1
Louise J. Hollinger
1940 - 2020
Louise J. "Peasile" Hollinger, 80, of Apollo, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning. Born Jan. 4, 1940, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Vinosky) Calderone. Louise was a 1957 graduate of Apollo High School and was employed by the Thorofare Grocery chain in North Apollo and at Stan's Florist and Scents and Accents in Apollo. Louise was a member of the Vandergrift Golf Club and a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul store in Apollo. She was of the Catholic faith. Louise was an avid golfer and bowler and liked to play cards and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Rath; second husband, Richard Hollinger; an infant son, Russell Rath; and three brothers, Sam, Richard and Larry Calderone. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Rath, of Apollo; brother, Leroy Calderone, of Kiski Township; sisters, Mary Ann Amorino, of Kiski Township, Geri (John) Fox and Terri Calderone, of Apollo; several stepchildren and step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private viewing and services were held at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Store, 116 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613; or to the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 1062 Brown Ave., No. 200B, Erie, PA 16502. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
