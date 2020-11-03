1/1
Louise S. Jevsevar
1924 - 2020
Louise S. Jevsevar, 95, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 11, 1924, to her parents, the late Charles and Anna Zona Kielbas. She graduated from Springdale High School in 1941 and has been a lifetime resident of the community. Mrs. Jevsevar contributed to the War effort working for The Blaw-Knox Company. She enjoyed listening to Polka music and dancing and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her daughter, Darlene (Jonathan) Jevsevar Gilbert, of Redmond, Wash.; sons, Vince (Marie) Jevsevar, of Santa Ana, Calif., and Kerry (Judith) Jevsevar, of Etna; grandchildren, Ana, Nicole and Eric; four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Devina, Lily and Abby; great-great-grandchild, Nadia; as well as nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Jevsevar, and three sisters, Wanda, Helen and Ann. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation at noon Thursday at Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights. Masks and distancing are mandatory, Please adhere to CDC rules. Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
