Lovie L. Scott
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lovie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Lovie L. Scott Jr., 74, of New Kensington passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Brackenridge, to the late Lovie L. Scott Sr. and Mary Witcher Scott Almond. Lovie was a 1963 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He was the pastor and founder of World Overcomers Ministry for nearly 20 years and had a passion for preaching, teaching, music and being involved in the community. He was on the board of directors of the Knead Community Cafe. Lovie cherished life and had a great heart for people and the youth of the New Kensington community. He led a multi-denomination men's group called the Kingdom Men, whose mission is to display the glory of God through the unity of the body, the love of the brethren and selfless service to impact the community. Lovie is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Joan A. Scott, of New Kensington; children, Eric Scott, of Bethesda, Md., Maria (Luigi) DeGennaro and Anthony (Melissa) Scott, both of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Kelly D. Okenna, of Washington, DC, and Theresa Morgan, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Jordan, Kelse, Michael, Matthew, Catherine and Matteo; and great-grandchildren, Damir, Faith, Savana and Zipora. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services were private for immediate family only. Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. The funeral will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, on the World Overcomers Ministry of New Kensington's Facebook Page. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved