Pastor Lovie L. Scott Jr., 74, of New Kensington passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Brackenridge, to the late Lovie L. Scott Sr. and Mary Witcher Scott Almond. Lovie was a 1963 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He was the pastor and founder of World Overcomers Ministry for nearly 20 years and had a passion for preaching, teaching, music and being involved in the community. He was on the board of directors of the Knead Community Cafe. Lovie cherished life and had a great heart for people and the youth of the New Kensington community. He led a multi-denomination men's group called the Kingdom Men, whose mission is to display the glory of God through the unity of the body, the love of the brethren and selfless service to impact the community. Lovie is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Joan A. Scott, of New Kensington; children, Eric Scott, of Bethesda, Md., Maria (Luigi) DeGennaro and Anthony (Melissa) Scott, both of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Kelly D. Okenna, of Washington, DC, and Theresa Morgan, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Jordan, Kelse, Michael, Matthew, Catherine and Matteo; and great-grandchildren, Damir, Faith, Savana and Zipora. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services were private for immediate family only. Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. The funeral will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, on the World Overcomers Ministry of New Kensington's Facebook Page. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.