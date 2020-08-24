Lovis Michelle (Atwood) Sheperd, 44, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at home. She was born in Uniontown on Feb. 24, 1976. Her father, the Rev. Dr. Daniel Atwood, preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, the Rev. Carol (Lewis) Atwood; loving husband, Dr. William L. Sheperd, VMD; son, Christopher Sean Mitchell; grandsons, Caleb and Carson; sisters, Beverly Salyer and Rebecca White; brothers, Daniel Willard Atwood Jr. and Daniel Roger Atwood; and their families. She was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Wild Animal Orphanage. Michelle will be deeply missed by her loving family. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown. Social distancing and protective face coverings are required. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 30 S. Mill St., New Salem, with the Rev. Robert Stogran and the Rev. Dana Atwood officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Chapel of Memories Mausoleum, Uniontown. In her memory, contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania Wild Animal Orphanage, 169 Shepard Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
.