Lt. Frank W. Snyder
1926 - 2020-08-18
Lt. Frank William Snyder (ret.), 94, of Virginia Beach, Va., (formerly of Unity Township), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. He was born Jan. 31, 1926, in Unity Township, a son of the late Otto and Emma (Sessie) Snyder. During high school, he worked at Mt. View Inn as a night clerk. He graduated from Latrobe High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Navy as a Seaman Recruit. He advanced the enlisted ranks up to senior chief and applied for the LDO program. He received his commission as ensign in 1964 and after a 30 year career, retired as a lieutenant in 1974. He served on the nuclear submarine USS Triton on a 36,000 nautical mile voyage around the world submerged. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita, daughter, Teresa, sister, Gloria (George) Koluder, and brother, Charles (Helen) Snyder. He is survived by his sisters, Freida Thomas, Martha Snyder and Doris (William) Smith, numerous nieces and nephews and by his many dear friends. He was an active member of the Eagles, Moose, VFW and American Legion as well as many other US Navy retired organizations. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. Chapel services and interment officiated by Navy Chaplain Chris Fosback was held Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Va.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
