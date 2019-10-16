|
|
LuAnn Killinger Clair, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. LuAnn was born June 13, 1953, in Mt Pleasant, a daughter of the late Frederick Hake Killinger and Kathryn June O'Toole Killinger. LuAnn was a Penn State University graduate and employee of Elliot Company, Jeannette. LuAnn is survived by her husband, Calvin E. Clair; son, Terry A. Webber and wife, Janice, of Port Orange, Fla.;, and grandchildren, Kerstin N. Webber and Tristan S. Webber; stepdaughter, Jody Clair-West and husband, Sean, of Pittsburgh, and grandchildren, Sean A. and Ryan West; stepson Chris Clair and wife, Yan, of Irwin, and granddaughter, Emma Clair, and adopted daughter Jessica Murray-Warner, of Scottdale; sister, Kathleen Zaffina and husband, Pete, of Scottdale, sister Bonnie Stoner and husband, Michael, of New Market, Md., brother, Fred R. Killinger and wife, Barbara, of Everson, and brother, George W. Killinger and wife, Linda, of Scottdale, and sister, Robin Nickelson and fiance, Dave Buberniak, of Grindstone; and numerous nieces and nephews. LuAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Brandy June Webber, May 26, 2002; and her sister, Diana Lee Fernandez, April 7, 2001.
Private services for the family are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATIONS SERVICES INC., Scottdale. A celebration of life will be held for LuAnn's family and friends from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Shamrock Room at Bud Murphy's, in Connellsville. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to: Wigs for Cancer Survivors at Beverly's Beauty Solutions, 4625 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601. To share an online condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 16, 2019