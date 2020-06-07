LuAnn "Betty" (Hubert) Hite, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hite was born Nov. 4, 1954, in Monessen, the daughter of the late Louis Hubert Sr. and LaVerne Sowden Hubert. She was a 1972 graduate of Monessen High School. LuAnn had been employed as a personal care giver for Valley Community Services for more than 15 years and also at Westmoreland Manor for more than 20 years. She was an exceptional care giver whose patients responded to her. Her care and compassion for them was outstanding. LuAnn enjoyed taking care of her garden and bird watching. She is survived by her loving family; her sons, Jeremy and Brandon Hite; by her daughter, Lauren A. Hite; and by her beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Luke, Pacific and Pearl. LuAnn is also survived by her brothers and sisters, James (Linda) Hubert, Louis "Tony" Hubert Jr., Mary Hubert Spangler and Darla Hubert. In addition to her parents, LuAnn was preceded in death by her husband, James Baird Hite, in 2015. Honoring LuAnn's request and due to the current guidelines for the Covid 19 virus, there will be no hours of public visitation. A memorial service will be held later this summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.