LuAnn "Betty" (Hubert) Hite, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hite was born Nov. 4, 1954, in Monessen, the daughter of the late Louis Hubert Sr. and LaVerne Sowden Hubert. She was a 1972 graduate of Monessen High School. LuAnn had been employed as a personal caregiver for Valley Community Services for more than 15 years and also at Westmoreland Manor for more than 20 years. She was an exceptional caregiver whose patients responded to her. Her care and compassion for them was outstanding. LuAnn enjoyed taking care of her garden and bird watching. She is survived by her loving family: her sons, Jeremy and Brandon Hite; her daughter, Lauren A. Hite; and by her beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Luke, Pacific and Pearl. LuAnn is also survived by her brothers and sisters, James (Linda) Hubert, Louis "Tony" Hubert Jr., Mary Hubert Spangler and Darla Hubert. In addition to her parents, LuAnn was preceded in death by her husband, James Baird Hite, in 2015. Family and friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., immediately following visitation. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed, and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
