Lucia L. (Scolata) Parker, of Greensburg, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffry E. Parker, in 2002. She was the loving mother of Debbie Rietski (Jim Beranek) and John Cresto Jr. (Erin McNickle); dear sister of Rita P. Windsor; beloved grandmother of Jacqueline Lyle (Derek), Michael Rietski Jr., Andrew John Cresto, Alex Cresto and Jason Beranek; and great-grandmother of Audrina Lyle. Lucia had many lifelong friends and cherished relatives in the Parker and Cresto families. She also shared a special relationship with many of her friends and caregivers at Newhaven Court at Lindwood.
Per Lucia's wishes, services are private. Arrangements are by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County in Lucia's name, at Humane Society Road, Route 119 N., Greensburg, PA 15601. A www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 17, 2019