Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map

Lucille J. Byrne


1926 - 2020
Lucille J. Byrne Obituary
Lucille J. Byrne, 93, of Murrysville, formerly of Houston, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born June 14, 1926, in Burgettstown, daughter of the late Oscar Jackson and Hazel E. Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Heil; two sisters, her twin sister, Louise (Dominick) Astorina, and Dorothy (Walter) Briscoe; two brothers, J. Curtis Jackson, and J. Albert Jackson. She graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology the Margaret Morrison School of Home Economics, and also received a certificate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She spent her career as a school food service director for several school districts. She served as president of the Washington Women's Club, School Food Service Association of Washington County, was a member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville, and was very active in the church, most notably in the church kitchen. She was also the secretary of the "Castaways Yacht Club" at Yough Lake. Lucille had a love of traveling to Naples, Alaska, and Hawaii. Most of all, her children were her passion in life. She is survived by her beloved children, Christina Heil, of Export, Debra (Ed) Little, of Murrysville, and Richard Heil, also of Export. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer (Robbie) Plowman, Christopher Little, Jacob Heil, and Madison Heil; and two great-grandchildren, Levi and Lucianna Plowman. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville with the Rev. Ed Gray officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Private interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668, or to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
Print Obituary
Remember
