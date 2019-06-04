Home

Lucille Gurksnis
Lucille M. Gurksnis


Lucille M. Gurksnis Obituary
Lucille M. Gurksnis, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Molinero Gavatorta. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. Lucille was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing at Lincoln Heights Civic Association on Thursday afternoons. In addition to her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her husband, John J. Gurksnis, in 2003; and a son John Gurksnis. She is survived by her sons, James Gurksnis and wife, Heidi, of Jeannette, and Thomas Gurksnis and wife, Lory, of Apopka, Fla.; grandchildren, James Gurksnis Jr., and Katie and Breyanna Gurksnis; a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Walters; a sister, Tressann Errett and husband, Jim, of Greensburg; a brother, Baptist "Bob" Gavatorta and wife, Rose, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Ascension Church, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 4 to June 5, 2019
