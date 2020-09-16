1/1
Lucille M. Hilliard
1921 - 2020-09-14
Lucille M. Hilliard, 99, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born June 16, 1921, in Tarentum, daughter of the late Ezra and Alice Sutton Wolford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert S. Hilliard; a sister, Elsie Loucks; and two brothers, Glenn and Ray Wolford. Prior to retirement, Lucille was a medical records assistant for a hospital and was a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church of Murrysville. Lucille is survived by a son, Robert S. (Judith) Hilliard Jr., of California; a daughter, Alice (Martin) Lieb, of Monroeville; two grandchildren, Todd (Caroline Ritter) Lieb and Carolyn (Brian) Byrne; seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Graham, Becca, Aya, Brea and Tadhg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a prayer service will follow at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's name to either Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, 4600 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668; or to Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Facial covering, social distancing and a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at one time per CDC covid-19 guidelines will be observed. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
