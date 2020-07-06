Lucille M. Traylor-Majocha, 75, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at St. Margaret UPMC on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Queens, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Traylor; brother, Mark Traylor; and daughter, Stacy Watterson. She is survived by her sister, Maureen Traylor-Johnson, of New York; brother, George (Karen) Traylor, of Pennsylvania; and brother, Paul Traylor, of Maryland. Also surviving are her children, David (Matthew) Majocha, Kathleen (Randy) Troyan, Jason Majocha, Elizabeth (Lucas) Forster, Rachel (Steve) Blosnick, Erik (Michelle) Majocha, Dallas Majocha, Samantha Majocha and Sarah Majocha. Lucille was extremely proud of her children's accomplishments in life as well as her grandchildren's achievements. You would always hear her speak to complete strangers about how wonderful her family was to her and how honored she was to have such great kids and grandkids. In fact, she would say she had 11 grandkids and three great-grandchildren and all her beautiful nieces and nephews. She grew up with a love of the arts. A very talented woman she was: She owned a beauty salon in New York, could sew the pants off anyone, draw fashion clothing and characters at the drop of a dime and play guitar! Amazed at where her kids got their talents from, we often answered, well, "from you of course, Mom!" As we remember her life, one common theme came to the front: she was the most loving, supportive, shirt-off-your-back, last-dime-in-her-wallet person to help the person needing it most, above herself. She put everyone else first. This is her legacy she left behind as first a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and a friend. Lucille had a special place in her heart for Community Life in her final months. She spoke of the wonderful experiences and services they provided during her time, specifically, her special nurse, Denise Fontana. She spoke of her in the highest regards, and Denise provided her with the highest care and concern for her health professionally and personally. The Majocha family wishes to extend our gratitude for all that you have done! There will be no public viewing and the services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Any donations can be made to Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
