Lucille McWilliams
1939 - 2020
Lucille (Bacha) McWilliams, 81, of Loyalhanna Township, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 15, 1939, in Whitaker, she was a daughter of the late John and Marie A. (Hackel) Bacha. Lucille grew up in Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Munhall High School and Pittsburgh Technical Institute. She lived in New England for a time before settling in Saltsburg in 1974. Lucille was employed as a medical records technician at Latrobe Hospital for many years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church and its Rosary Society. Her deep Catholic faith was very important to her. Lucille enjoyed gardening, crocheting and ceramics. She is survived by her husband, James McWilliams; son, James J. (Tammy) McWilliams, of Pittsburgh; daughters, Susan (Herb) Morrow, of New Alexandria, and Debra (Don) Baker, of Saltsburg; grandchildren, Delaney McWilliams, Chris, Nick and Donny Baker, and Dr. Herb Morrow; great-granddaughter, Marlee Baker; sister, Marian (James) Popa, of Pittsburgh; niece, Debbie (Jamie) Davies; nephews, James (Theresa), Alan (Mary T.) and David (Kathy) Popa; great-nephews, Jim, Joe, Niko and Dominic; and her great-nieces, Olivia, Sabrina, Abbey, Gabriela and Cassidy. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. EVERYONE PLEASE ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING, WEARING OF A MASK AND LIMIT OF 25 PEOPLE AT A TIME IN THE FUNERAL HOME PER STATE MANDATES. A private blessing service will be held at the convenience of the family in the funeral home with Father John Harrold officiating. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
