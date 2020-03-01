|
Lucille V. Anderson, 89, of Greensburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Sutersville, a daughter of the late Pete and Mary (Ambrosetti) Perucca. Prior to retirement, she had been a registered nurse at the Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Lucille was a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association, Coachman Capers, and Good Sam Club. She was an avid recreational enthusiast, owning a travel trailer and motor home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. "Andy" Anderson; and her sister, Marie Kubler. She is survived by her son, Charles K. Anderson and wife, Marla, of Dallas, Texas; her daughter, Susan M. Ianni, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Ianni and wife, Kristen Joyce, Jennifer Ianni, Joshua Anderson and wife, Lorena, and Nicole Bleacher; two great-grandchildren, Everett and Leo; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Martin Wright officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to thank the nurses of A-4 West at the Westmoreland Manor for their excellent care. www.bachafh.com.