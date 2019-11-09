Home

Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
(724) 684-8750
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
44 Pennsylvania Blvd
Monessen, PA
View Map
Lucille Vallozzi


1922 - 2019
Lucille Vallozzi Obituary
Lucille Vallozzi, 97, formerly of Monessen, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Harmar Village Care Center, Cheswick. She was born Feb. 17, 1922, in Monessen, the daughter of the late Antonio and Natalina (Trocchio) Mondi. Mrs. Vallozzi resided in Monessen most of her life and was a 1939 graduate of Monessen High School. She was a member of the Epiphany of Our Lord Church and was a member of the former St. Cajetan Rosary Altar Society and Christian Mothers. She likee to crochet, loved to play bingo and enjoyed making pierogis at the church for the festival. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred S. Vallozzi; and by two brothers, Basil W. and Joseph D. Mondi. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemary (Nicholas) Kampo, of Springdale, and Elaine (Gregory) Stapleton, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; a sister, Ottavia Palko, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Laura (F.J.) Lennon, Nicole (Frank) Radish, Matthew (Ashley) Stapleton and Susan (Sam) Gasowski; six great-grandchildren, Olivia and Clara Lennon, Jourdan and Quinn Stapleton and Otto and Emme Gasowski; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Services will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, beginning with a 9:30 a.m. blessing followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 44 Pennsylvania Blvd., Monessen, with Father Michael J. Crookson officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2019
