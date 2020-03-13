Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
820 Carbon Road
Greensburg, PA
View Map

Lucille Ventrice


1938 - 2020
Lucille Ventrice Obituary
Lucille (Grossi) Ventrice, 81, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born June 10, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Lydia Grossi. In additoin to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Paul Ventrice. Lucille was the loving and devoted mother of Dale (Ashley) Ventrice, Gary Ventrice and Linda (John) Daley; stepmother of Paul Ventrice; beloved sister of John (Susan) Grossi; proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Lucille from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, with Father Lawrence L. Manchas celebrating. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. Lucille's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
