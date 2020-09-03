Lucinda Rose Jones, 41, of Finleyville, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 17, 1978, in Jeannette, a daughter of George and Cheryl (Uncapher) Reeger, of West Newton. Lucinda was a graduate of Heritage Hills Christian Academy and Westmoreland County Community College in surgical technology. She attended First Evangelical Free Church, McKeesport, and was a huge animal lover. In addition to her parents, surviving are her husband, Jeffrey D. Jones; sister, Jennifer A. Reeger, of Pittsburgh; mother-in-law, Irene Jones, of Elizabeth; sisters-in-law, Candy Jones, of Elizabeth, Dawn (Scott) Tomich, of Smithton, and Elizabeth (Shawn) Dawson, of Findleyville; nephew, Matthew Dawson; niece, Lindsey Dawson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her canine babies, Phoenix and Chloe; and pet goat, Levi. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Evangelical Free Church, 4001 University Drive, McKeesport, PA 15132. The family suggests memorial donations to the Humane Society or MADD. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.