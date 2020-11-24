Lucy E. Pollock, 98, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Oct. 11, 1922, at her home in Homer City, daughter of Nicolas and Mary Sacco. Lucy was the middle child in a group of nine children: Rose Sandy (Sacco), Tony Sacco, Nick Sacco, Fred Sacco, Frank Sacco, Jean Surma (Sacco), an infant sister, Mary Sacco, and Lucinda Sacco. Lucy also had numerous nephews and nieces, who she loved with all her heart. Lucy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Michael B. Pollock. He was a former retired state trooper from Troop C in Punxsutawney, Pa., where they resided for 50 years. Lucy lived with her devoted daughter, Mary Ellen (Pollock) Raneri and her loving son-in-law, Philip J. Raneri, until the time of her death. Lucy was an avid baker and is widely known as the chief cook on Baking with Lucy, a live-streamed show on Facebook. Her cooking show featured her -- a 98-year-old host, Lucy. Her amazing journey on the show started during the pandemic, although she baked and cooked since she was a child as she was tutored by her wonderful, hardworking mother, an Italian immigrant who baked and cooked for a family of nine. Who couldn't resist Lucy Every Sunday, Lucy had the dinner guests and visitors she always wanted -- from all over the world. Her knowledge and no-frills approach, combined with her collection of faded recipes, her metal fan-shaped spatula and a big smile, appealed to folks. She shared her treasured family keepsake recipes that have been passed down through generations, some donated by friends and others from frayed, yellowed newspaper clippings and tattered hand-written notes. Whatever the source, this amazing woman shared her knowledge and skills with everyone. Viewers from all over the world tuned in once or twice a week to listen to her wisdom, share in her job of cooking and baking or even baked along with her. Lucy is most famously known for her witty sayings and down-to-earth advice. "Don't burn the garlic, make sure you stir the sauce, and your eggs have to be at room temperature" have become household expressions, thanks to her. Mom's second love was rather unusual; however, she learned most of the trade from her father and her brother. She loved to build stuff out of wood. She enjoyed working with hammers and nails and levels and saws. She paneled entire rooms in her home and she constructed tables, shelving, repaired steps, installed countertops, built homemade sawhorses and even made a little chicken coop for the beloved family pet rooster, Yankee Doodle. Speaking of pets, Lucy had a deep love and respect for all animals. Her two wiener dogs, Lilly and Alfredo, will be lost without her constant attention and meticulous care. From a cow, to a goat, to chickens, to cats and dogs, Lucy always loved all of them. For this reason, we ask people to consider donating to Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Pet Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687. Lucy will be happy knowing that she made a difference in the life of a beautiful creature. Lucy had so many amazing talents and skills; it is difficult to name them all. She was a skilled seamstress and sewed everything from curtains and draperies, to coats and outfits, to doll-clothes and little ensembles for our dogs. Equipped with her trusty PFAFF sewing machine, Lucy could whip up anything at all and mend something that someone else might throw away. She helped with multiple art projects and hand-sewed large fabric installations with her daughter, Mary Ellen. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, when she could really use all her creativity and sewing ability as she concocted a clown outfit, complete with a pointy hat, wizard gowns, Addams Family costumes, kimonos, pioneer girl dresses and many other delightful creations. As a young woman, Lucy completed a degree in cosmetology and often was the beautician for family and friends. She was a meticulous and detailed woman who worked for many years in Punxsutawney and Indiana, Pa., as a supervisor at the Bureau of Employment Security, where she treated everyone with the upmost respect and helpfulness. Most of all, Lucy was a wonderful mother, and she gave everything to her daughter with all her whole heart and loved her from the depth of her soul. She always had the perfect gift under the Christmas tree, especially that special doll or painting set. Lucy was a strong believer in education -- especially the fine arts, and she made sure that her daughter had lessons in art, dance, music, and writing -- even when the family could barely afford to pay for them. She cooked special meals every day and taught her child to work hard. She never accepted less than perfect work, from hanging clothes on a clothes line to school work to tying up a tomato plant. Lucy loved her family with a love we will never forget. And, she loved her daughter, Mary, through all the smiles and the tears of her life. This Friday, Nov. 27, due to the gravity of the pandemic, a private service will be held at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, Pa. It will be officiated by Rev. Rick Kosisko, of Holy Family Church, Pastor Derrick Johnson, of the New Creation Family Worship Center, and Minister Cheryl Cochran. The service will be live-streamed on the Baking with Lucy page on Facebook at 11 a.m. this Friday in order that we can all celebrate Lucy's passing into her new life with Jesus and all those loved ones who have gone before her. We would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital who worked so hard to keep the beautiful light of Lucy with us. We will never forget the kindness of her nurse, Martha, and all the doctors. Please remember Lucy in your thoughts and prayers. Bake something special for your family and always think of her, dressed in her Lucy apron, wearing her big earrings, and flashing her Lucy smile as she kneaded dough with her beautiful and capable hands. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
